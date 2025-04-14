So, you've survived the first week of the Easter school holidays, but you're already running out of ideas for the Bank Holiday weekend?

Perhaps we can offer some suggestions for the week ahead?

There's a wealth of family-friendly activities across the North West to entertain both young and old this Easter, with highlights including bunny trails in the historic grounds of Speke Hall, arts and crafts aboard the Kittywake, and an all-ages rave.

Many of the events we've selected are either free or have a nominal entry fee; those with a slightly higher cost often include a gift for each family member or cover the materials needed to create the perfect Easter egg.

So, what has caught our eye across the North West for you and your family? Read on to find out!

1 . Room on the Broom - Lowry, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ, April 15 - 20 2025 Something witchy this way comes! Join the kind witch and her animal friends in the enchanting stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson's Room on the Broom at The Lowry. A perfect Easter treat for the whole family, promising songs, laughs, and maybe even a dragon! Book your tickets now for a magical adventure.

2 . BabyDinos Party – Kargo MKT, Unit 3, Salford Quays, Salford, M50 3AG, 16th April Calling all little explorers! Get ready to stomp and roar at the BabyDinos Party at Kargo MKT. Expect prehistoric fun, interactive activities, and maybe even a chance to meet some adorable baby dinosaurs. It's the perfect way to make this Easter a truly dino-mite experience for your little ones.

3 . Gandey's Circus Carnival - Trafford Centre, The Trafford Centre, Trafford Park, Stretford, Manchester, M17 8AA, until April 21 2025 Roll up, roll up for Gandey's Circus Carnival at the Trafford Centre! Experience thrilling acts, dazzling costumes, and family fun under the big top. From incredible acrobatics to hilarious clowns, this is a classic Easter entertainment option for all ages. Don't miss out before the final curtain falls!