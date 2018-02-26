Date with JK Rowling artist in Lancashire

Lancaster Litfest launches on Friday (March 2) with a special event with Olivia Lomenech Gill, illustrator of the new coffee table edition of JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Olivia will offer a behind-the-scenes insight into the creation of the book, her life and work and some truly fantastic beasts.

The event takes place at Shire Hall, Lancaster Castle, at 7pm with tickets £12/£10.

Lancaster Litfest runs from from Friday, March 2 until Sunday, March 25

The event develops writers, engages readers and audiences, and celebrates literary excellence.

The annual literature festival has been staged since 1978 and a range of other publishing, development and participatory projects are lined up for the event.

For more information and full programme visit http://litfest.org