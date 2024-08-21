Don’t let the fact we are starting to count down the days until Christmas make you think things are winding down in the North West of England by the end of 2024.
Far from it; those looking for a night out across the area that doesn’t involve standing all night watching a concert might instead feel like having a leisurely sit down and getting all the exercise needed from holding your sides together from splitting.
There happens to be a plethora of comedy tours passing through the area before the end of the year, with some stalwart performers celebrating 30 years in the business to a couple of comedy all-dayers featuring numerous comedians you have no doubt caught on television or a Netflix special.
Thankfully, many of these shows still have tickets available through Ticketmaster UK or See Tickets, but they are selling out the closer it gets to showtime.
So who are our picks as to comedy tours passing through the North West of England before 2024, and will you be checking out any of the shows yourselves?
