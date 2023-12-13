Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, award-winning comedian, Paul Foot, has added an extra 39 dates to his latest UK tour and it includes a trip to Lancashire!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Who is Paul Foot?

Described as "a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades", Paul has appeared on shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Aside from television, the 49-year-old comedian has performed more than a dozen solo stand-up shows and built up a cult following of comedy-goers, dubbed ‘The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul won Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, has twice been nominated for the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award and was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe.

What is the show?

Called 'Dissolve', the show is described as Paul's most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever in which he breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person.

The show information teases: "In the year 2022 AD something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster. Inevitably he does get distracted by King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard, officious lollipop ladies and what Jesus might have achieved if he’d been a plumber.

"Life is a stress: full of rushed breakfasts, angry people, internal conflict, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But what happens when everything you thought was important – your problems, grievances against others, your very identity – simply disappears?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dissolve – which just co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award – is co-written and directed by Paul’s long-time collaborator and accomplice, comedy writer Aaron Kilkenny-Fletcher.

Read More Ricky Hatton: legendary boxer is holding a meet and greet event in Lostock Hall next year

What has Paul said about the show?

Paul said: “It’s been overwhelming to discover how much the show has touched people. I’m used to people saying how much they laughed at my shows (and I’m still getting that!) but now I’m also hearing from people about how much it’s affected them emotionally. After one show, a man even rushed the stage. I thought he might be making an assassination attempt but it was just to give me a big hug. It’s truly a rollercoaster for me to perform the show, to make people laugh, cry (sometimes), and perhaps think about the world a little differently. And I am so, so excited to bring the show to even more people with these extra dates.”

When is Paul coming to Lancashire?

Dissolve will be coming to The Dukes theatre in Lancashire on March 21.

How to get tickets?

Tickets for the Spring leg of the tour are on sale at paulfoot.tv, seetickets.com and plosive.co.uk.

Where are all the extra Dissolve dates?

March

02.03.24 BELFAST, Limelight 2

09.03.24 ISLE OF WIGHT, Quay Arts

15.03.24 GREAT TORRINGTON, The Plough Arts Centre

16.03.24 FALMOUTH, The Poly

17.03.24 St AUSTELL, Arts Centre

20.03.24 BIRMINGHAM, Glee

21.03.24 LANCASTER, The Dukes

22.03.24 LIVERPOOL, Royal Court Studio

23.03.24 BATH, Rondo

24.03.24 BRISTOL, The Comedy Box

27.03.24 FARNHAM, Maltings

28.03.24 TURNBRIDGE WELLS, Trinity Theatre

April

04.04.24 POOLE, Lighthouse

05.04.24 CORSHAM, Pound Arts

06.04.24 STREET, Strode Theatre

07.04.24 CARDIFF, Glee

10.04.24 LEEDS, Wardrobe

11.04.24 YORK, The Crescent

12.04.24 KNARESBOROUGH, Frazer Theatre

13.04.24 HALIFAX, Square Chapel

14.04.24 SALE, Waterside Arts

17.04.24 CANTERBURY, Gulbenkian

19.04.24 MILTON KEYNES, The Stables

20.04.24 COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts Centre

21.04.24 DEAL, Astor Theatre

24.04.25 NOTTINGHAM, Metronome

25.04.24 LINCOLN, Arts Centre

26.04.24 HULL, Truck Theatre

27.04.24 STOCKTON, ARC

May

01.05.24 BRIGHTON, Komedia

02.05.24 SOUTHAMPTON, Attic

03.05.23 SALISBURY, Arts Centre

04.05.24 IVYBRIDGE, The Watermark

09.05.24 OXFORD, Old Fire Station

10.05.24 CAMBRIDGE, Junction

11.05.24 NORWICH, Playhouse

15.05.24 WOLVERHAMPTON, Newhampton Arts Centre

16.05.24 COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre