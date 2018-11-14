Christmas street parade returns to Morecambe's streets and here are the details

The countdown is under way to one of the highlights of Morecambe’s Christmas festivities.

The traditional West End Winter Lantern Festival will take place on November 28 with a parade through the district’s streets. Organised by charity More Music, a magical lantern procession will leave Sandylands school at 6pm led by the giant Spirit of the Sea creation.

Baybeat Streetband and Boom Bike Bouree will join the procession which will finish at Alexandra Park where there will be a winter market, live music with Morecambe Brass Band and a chance to join in some seasonal community singing.

Children from three local primary schools will carry lanterns made from paper and willow and be accompanied by a giant octopus created by West End Impact. Morecambe’s Mini Illuminations have been created in a series of community workshops led by Morecambe-based artist Cefn Hoile and will be on display in the park.

The winter market, organised by the Exchange Creative Community, will run from 4pm to 8pm with stalls from local artists and makers. A spokesman said: “This will be a great opportunity to shop for unusual and unique gifts while supporting local creativity. There will be hot drinks and much merriment, creating a festive community atmosphere.”

Free drop in lantern-making workshops take place on Sunday, November 18 and Sunday, November 25 from 11am until 4pm where children can make your own lantern ready for the parade. Children must be accompanied by an adult.