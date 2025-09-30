Champions League action returns to Prime Video 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champions League is back on Prime Video.

Liverpool’s trip to Galatasaray will be live on the streamer.

But when will coverage begin and how to watch it?

Prime Video will be bringing more Champions League action to its users this week. The streaming giant is once again offering up live coverage of one game for free each round.

Liverpool’s trip to Galatasaray is the latest pick. Viewers might be wondering how to watch the game and what time coverage will begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Champions League on Prime Video?

The matches throughout the season will be live at no extra cost to subscribers. To find the match, all you need to do is open up your Prime Video app this evening (September 30).

Which game is on Prime Video this week?

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Amazon’s coverage of this year’s Champions League started during the qualifying rounds back in August. However, it will be live throughout the group stages and most of the knock-out rounds.

For the latest round of Champions League action today (September 30), Liverpool’s trip to Galatasaray has been picked for coverage. It is one of 17 matches that will be live throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Champions League live on Prime Video?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm but the coverage will begin before that. Prime Video’s broadcast will be live for subscribers from 6.30pm with plenty of time for build up.

Do you need to pay extra for Champions League on Prime Video?

Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man can watch 17 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees.

Non-Prime members in the UK can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month). In the Republic of Ireland, you can also watch the same 17 UEFA Champions League matches on a co exclusive basis.

You can start a Prime Video subscription (EUR 6.99/month). For more information visit Amazon Prime or Prime Video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who want to catch all of the action this season, Prime Video customers in UK can also watch every other Champions League game from TNT Sports, which is included in the premium tier of the Discovery+ subscription service for an additional monthly fee of £30.99 per month.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.