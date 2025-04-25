Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother fans will decide who wins the ITV show in 2025 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voting is open for the Celebrity Big Brother final.

Viewers can help to decide who will win the reality show in 2025.

But how exactly can you cast your votes?

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother will be revealed in just a matter of hours. ITV has announced the start time for the live final and which channel it is on.

Just six stars are left in the house now after the brutal Triple Tuesday elimination earlier in the week. Remind yourself of who was evicted in that vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clear favourite has emerged with one star named the likely winner by bookies. ITV will also be broadcasting a special Late & Live episode after the conclusion of the final this evening.

How to vote for the Celebrity Big Brother winner?

This is what the garden at the CBB house looks like in 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV

If you are wanting to help pick the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2025, you might be wondering how to vote. Audiences can make their picks via the Big Brother app - which can be downloaded from both Google Play and the App Store.

There is also the option to vote via ITV’s website here . You need to log in or make an account before you can use your five picks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many times can you vote?

You can vote up to five times for your CBB winner via the official Big Brother app. It has been the same throughout the whole of the series.

But make sure you cast them wisely! The six finalists are:

Chesney Hawkes

Chris Hughes

Danny Beard

Donna Preston

Jack P. Shepherd

JoJo Siwa

When does the CBB voting close?

ITV has announced that as of Tuesday (April 22) night - the voting for the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final is now open. The vote will freeze during tonight’s final, so make sure you are paying attention - or get your picks in early.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.