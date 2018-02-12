Celebration of Morecambe festival on film

Photographer Graham Wynne's colourful collection of images of Morecambe’s One Man Band Shebang festival go on display from Friday, February 16 at More Music in Morecambe.

Accompanying the photographs will be short films from local artists Johnny Bean, Tom Lloyd and others.

Graham said: "I've photographed dozens of festivals over the years and these pictures from the One Man Band Shebang in 2013 have to be some of my favourite ever festival images.

"I think in order to be a one man band you have to be something of a character even before adopting your persona/outfit, and for me they all fit into a great tradition of British eccentrics. Morecambe's beautiful sea-front is a classic backdrop for them too.

"My style of photography and processing accentuates this eccentricity with a kind of 'hyper-real' almost illustrated aspect to it."

Find out more about More Music's exhibitions at www.moremusic.org.uk/exhibitions or call 01524 831997.