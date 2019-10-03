Carry On Screaming at The Dukes in Lancaster

A dementia friendly screening of Carry On Screaming will take place at The Dukes in Lancaster on October 21, ready for the countdown to Halloween.

A beloved entry of the Carry On canon, Carry On Screaming is send up of all the horror greats, from Frankenstein to Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde.

Carry On Screaming (PG) is screened as part of The Dukes A Life More Ordinary (ALMO) programme which aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory loss, their friends and families though everyone is welcome.

The screening begins at 2pm on Monday October 21 and ends at around 4.15pm.

Light and sound is specially adjusted for the ALMO screenings and people can move around and come and go as they please during the film and interval entertainment.

Pastoral care is not provided at A Life More Ordinary events so a friend, relative or carer must also attend.

Tickets are priced £6.50/£5.50 concessions with free admission for one friend, family member or carer.

There’s a free pastry and a tea or coffee with each ticket.

To book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

The next ALMO screening is Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (U) on Monday November 25.

For more information about A Life More Ordinary visit https://dukes-lancaster.org/a-life-more-ordinary/ or call 01524 598500.