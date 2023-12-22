A Britian's Got Talent star has launched a search for the UK’s best choir ahead of his UK tour which includes dates in Lancashire.

Britain’s Got Talent & America’s Got Talent: All Stars contestant Tom Ball is looking for the UK’s rising star choir to feature on his debut album ‘Curtain Call ‘and join him on his UK tour starting in March 2024.

Who is Tom Ball?

A then 23-year-old high school teacher, singer Tom Ball entered Britain's Got Talent in 2022 and earned a standing ovation from the audience in his first audition before going on to the finals and finishing in third place.

The Sussex local's 'Got Talent' journey was not over yet though as a year later he competed in America’s Got Talent: All Stars over the pond, and then came back to Britain's Got Talent as the singing 'Noodle the cat'.

Outside of 'Got Talent', Tom, who is now 25, has already started making waves in the music industry, surpassing 4 million streams on Spotify and 85 millions views on Youtube/Facebook videos, as well as his early releases achieving eight number 1 rankings in international territories. Next year, Tom is releasing his first album 'Curtain Call' and going on a 14-date debut headline UK Tour.

Left: Tom Ball on his tour poster. Right: attendings America's Got Talent: All-Stars Red Carpet in November 2022 (credit Getty)

What is he looking for?

Tom is looking for choirs of all ages, genres, backgrounds and sizes to showcase their talent on a new track from his highly anticipated album ‘Curtain Call’ due for release on Westway Music on March 29 2024.

As well as the opportunity to appear on ‘Curtain Call', Tom will be looking for choirs to join him on his UK Tour in spring 2024.

What has Tom said about his search?

Tom said: “From BGT to my American adventures on AGT All Stars, TV has given me so many incredible opportunities and now I’m living my dreams recording my first album and travelling the world performing. My search to find the UK’s Best Choir is my moment to give back and help somebody else fulfil their singing dreams. There’s so much talent in this country and I can’t wait to see the entries.”

How to enter?

To enter choirs, need to send video links or a video (MP4) singing any song of their choice to [email protected]

What to expect from the album and tour?

‘Curtain Call' features a mix of self-penned songs and classic covers, including the hit single Winter Song written by six-time Ivor Novello Award winner Gary Barlow OBE (Take That) and Grammy Award-winning producer Eliot Kennedy.

The tour then visits 14 venues across the UK, which in Lancashire includes:

-Lytham St Anne's Lowther Pavillian on Sunday, March 17