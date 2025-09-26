Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will conclude on Netflix this weekend 📺

Netflix’s K-drama hit Bon Appétit, Your Majesty concludes this weekend.

The final two episodes will be released over the coming days.

But what time can you watch episodes 11 and 12?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is preparing to serve up its final course this weekend. Netflix’s hit k-drama will conclude in a matter of hours.

The latest major export from South Korea, the show blends romance and historical drama. Fans were left disappointed about how long the season will be - see more here.

But when exactly can you expect the latest episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’s next episode out?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty | Netflix

Fans have already been served up ten feature length episodes of the k-drama but the meal isn’t over yet. The final two helpings will arrive over the coming 24 hours.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will release episode 11 on Saturday (September 27). It will be followed by episode 12 on Sunday (September 28).

What time is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty out on Netflix?

The show is broadcast at 9.20pm local time in its native Korea on tvN. For those who are planning to watch the latest episodes on Netflix, it will be out at 3pm British time on Saturdays and Sundays.

For American audiences it will be available on the streamer on 11am ET/ 8am PT. It is out at 4pm CEST for European viewers.

Who is in the cast of the K-drama?

Lim Yoon-a (King the Land, Big Mouth) as Yeon Ji-young

Lee Chae-min (Hierarchy, Crash Course in Romance) as King Yi Heon

Kang Hanna (Start-Up, Frankly Speaking) as Kang Mok-joo

Choi Guy-hwa (Queenmaker) as Grand Prince Jesan

Seo Yi-sook (Hotel de Luna) as Grand Royal Queen Dowager Inju

How many episodes will Bon Appétit, Your Majesty have?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty | Netflix

For regular viewers of Korean dramas, they might have been expecting the show would have a bit of a longer run. Traditionally, shows from South Korea have had 16 episode seasons, although there has been a shift recently in some cases.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is set to have just 12 episodes, it has been confirmed. The last two episodes - 11 and 12 - will land on Netflix this weekend.

What is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty about?

On its Tudum website , Netflix explains: “Chef Yeon Ji-young (Lim) is awarded the new head chef position at the Michelin-starred restaurant Happy Cure when she wins a prestigious culinary competition that catapults her to fame. Now the world is now her oyster. But the future that comes for her is one she never imagined — because it’s in the past.

“After the competition, she discovers a cookbook full of unexpected and impossible recipes, then magically finds herself slipping through time back to the Joseon era, where she immediately catches the eye — and ire — of King Yi Heon (Lee).

“The charismatic but temperamental young ruler is ready to behead this strange young woman who suddenly appears in his court, challenging his authority in her desperate attempts to get home. But Ji-young’s mastery in the kitchen titillates Yi Heon’s impeccable palate — and heart — in a way no chef has ever done before. So he sentences her to a fate worse than death: Ji-young is now the tyrant king’s chef.

“If she ever cooks the same meal twice, or makes something he doesn’t like, she goes straight to the chopping block. If Ji-young wants to figure out how to make it back to her future, she has to survive the ruthless politics of the Yi Heon’s court as well as Yi Heon’s palate.”

