Big Brother will be evicting another housemate - but when can you watch it? 👁📺

Big Brother is holding another eviction tonight.

The iconic reality show is about to conclude its first week.

But when will the live episode be on TV?

Big Brother will be giving the boot to another of the housemates in a few short hours. The latest eviction is set to take place to finish up the first week of action.

It has been a very dramatic start to the latest season of the iconic reality show. One of the housemates was evicted on the opening night - while four more new faces have since been added.

But when exactly will the live eviction take place? Full details:

What time is Big Brother’s Live Eviction on TV today?

Big Brother class of 2025 | ITV/ Initial

It is almost time for another one of the Big Brother housemates to pack their bags and go. The live eviction will be broadcast on ITV2 this evening (October 3).

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be on hand to speak to the evicted housemate for the first time. They will also bring viewers all of the latest action from the house, prior to the eviction.

Big Brother’s live eviction will be on ITV2 and ITVX once again. It is due to start at 9pm and it will be another longer episode.

The reality show is due to run until 10.15pm this evening, according to the schedule. It will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live.

When is Big Brother on TV next?

Following the live eviction this evening (October 3), Big Brother will be taking a brief break. It will take a day off, with the action returning on Sunday (October 5) night.

Big Brother is due to start at 9pm on Sunday evening. It will be live on ITV2 once again.

