Beyond Paradise cast: who are the guest stars for Series 3 of BBC show? Full list
- Beyond Paradise has some major guest stars this year.
- It includes a big name from British comedy.
- But who else is appearing in series 3?
Beyond Paradise is back with a brand new episode in just a few hours. Join the Shipton Abbott team as they investigate a series of poisonings - and suspicion falls on a chocolatier.
A spin-off of Death in Paradise, it sees Kris Marshall return to the shoes of DI Humphrey Goodman. The show is airing weekly on Friday nights on the BBC.
But who is in the cast for series 3? Here’s all you need to know:
Who are the guest stars for series 3?
Beyond Paradise will be welcoming a few new faces including Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) as local councillor Arthur Donelan. As well as Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther’s Cornish policing counterparts
Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) is returning as Reverend Kate, while Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) as farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes.
Joining them amongst the scenic landscapes of Devon and Cornwall are: Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Pheonix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot), Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Jason Hughes (Midsummer Murders), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka), Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon), and more.
Who is in the cast for Beyond Paradise series 3?
The regular cast of the previous two seasons will be back for the new batch of Beyond Paradise episodes. It includes:
- Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman)
- Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd)
- Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams)
- Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford)
- Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd)
- Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins)
The returning cast also includes Jamie Bamber (Archie Hughes), Jade Harrison (CS Charlie Woods), and Melina Sinadinou (Zoe Williams).
What time is Beyond Paradise on TV?
Beyond Paradise will make its return at 8pm this evening. The episode will run for an hour and finish at around 9pm and will be followed by Have I Got News for You.
How to watch Beyond Paradise?
Once again, the show will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD. The first episode of series three will start at 8pm this evening.
It will also be available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer. The Beeb has not said if the full boxset will drop on the service today or, if like Death in Paradise, the episodes will also be added weekly.
