Bearded Theory 2025: Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five, Mclusky and more revealed in third announcement
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Bearded Theory have announced their third wave of artists performing at this year’s festival.
- New additions include The Sugarhill Gang and The Furious Five, Public Service Broadcasting and Mclusky.
- Here’s the current line-up of acts, including those previously announced by the festival.
Bearded Theory is set to return to Catton Park, Derbyshire this May and organisers have revealed more acts set to perform at this year’s festival.
Leading the latest wave of artist announcements are hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five who will bring their legendary sound to the festival, while politically charged psych-pop outfit She Drew The Gun add a rebellious edge.
Also joining the bill are rising Nottingham duo Alt Blk Era, known for their genre-blending sound, Welsh rock veterans Mclusky, and electronic dub stalwarts Dreadzone.
Acclaimed Scottish novelist-turned-DJ Irvine Welsh will be spinning records, while jazz-funk junglist maestro L.T.J Bukem and The Shamen’s Mr C (performing a DJ set and live PA) will also take to the decks.
Adding to the rave nostalgia, ‘90s legends Altern 8, Billy Daniel Bunter, and Chris Liberator are set to deliver pulsating sets, alongside performances from Dub Pistols, former Prodigy member Leeroy Thornhill, Utah Saints and K-Klass.
The new additions join previously announced artists Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers, Paul Heaton, joined by special guest singer Rianne Downey, English rock institution The Sisters of Mercy, electronic innovators Leftfield, post-punk quartet Yard Act and many more.
Bearded Theory 2025 - current line up
- Iggy Pop
- Manic Street Preachers
- Paul Heaton With Special Guest Rianne Downey
- The Sisters Of Mercy
- Yard Act
- Public Service Broadcasting
- Leftfield
- The Mary Wallopers
- English Teacher
- CMAT
- Nova Twins
- Lottery Winners
- Ash
- Ezra Furman
- Fat Dog
- Nadine Shah
- Antony Szmierek
- Mannequin Pussy
- Katy J Pearson
- Divorce
- Terrorvision
- Alt Blk Era
- Asian Dub Foundation
- Beans On Toast
- Bare Jams
- Bess Atwell
- Deadletter
- Dreadzone
- Dream State
- Du Blonde
- Girlband!
- Gurriers
- Lime Garden
- Mclusky
- Molotov Jukebox
- Millie Manders And The Shutup
- Ned’s Atomic Dustbin
- She Drew The Gun
- Shonen Knife
- Stewart Lee
- Swim Deep
- The Alarm
- The Lovely Eggs
- The Meffs
- The Selecter
- The Slow Readers Club
- The Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five
- The Vaselines
- Throwing Muses
- W.I.T.C.H.
- Zion Train
- Adwaith
- Angeline Morrison
- Audioweb
- Bentley Rhythm Ace
- Castle Rat
- Chris Hawkins (BBC 6 Music) DJ Set
- CLT DRP
- Dakka Skanks
- Deja Vega
- Eighty Eight Miles
- Gaz Brookfield And The Company Of Thieves
- Getdown Services
- Headsticks
- Independent Country
- Inner Terrestrials
- Jess Silk Trio
- Man/Woman/Chainsaw
- Merry Hell
- Midnight Rodeo
- Miki Berenyi Trio
- Muddy Summers & The DFWS
- N’Famady Kouyate
- Nick Parker
- Nuala
- Popes Of Chillitown
- Ruby J
- Slaney Bay
- Slay Duggee
- Sophie Jamieson
- Stick In The Wheel
- The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican
- The Brandy Thieves
- The Deep Blue
- The Deltones
- The None
- The Pill
- Trupa Trupa
- TTSSFU
- Ujahm
- 3 Daft Monkeys
- Phil Hartnoll (Orbital DJ Set)
- L.T.J Bukem
- Irvine Welsh
- Mr C (The Shamen DJ Set – Live PA)
- Altern-8
- Billy Daniel Bunter
- Carl Loben
- Chris Liberator
- DiY Soundsystem (Grace Sands, Jack & Pezz)
- Drum Machine (Live)
- Dub Pistols (Barry Ashworth DJ Set)
- Freestylers
- Jack Said What
- K-Klass
- Leeroy Thornhill (Ex-Prodigy)
- Steve Mac
- Utah Saints
Are there still tickets to attend Bearded Theory 2025?
There are still some tickets available to attend this year’s Bearded Theory, when it takes place on May 21 to 25 2025 - for more information and your remaining options, head on over to Ticketmaster
Looking for who might play Glastonbury Festival 2025 while awaiting that next announcement? Why not take a look at some of the rumours currently doing the rounds ahead of this year’s event at Worthy Farm?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.