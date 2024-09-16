Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Plus, a look at what Azealia Banks performed on the first night of her tour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Controversial US rapper Azealia Banks continues her “Back To The Union Jack” UK tour this week.

The “212” rapper kicked off her tour in Brixton before the weekend (September 13 2024,) with dates still to come in Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester throughout the week.

But are there still tickets to see Azaelia Banks perform, and what did she drop during the first night of her UK tour?

Azealia Banks’ whistle stop tour of the United Kingdom continues this week, after a strong outing during her first show in Brixton over the weekend (September 13 2024.)

The polarising “ 212 ” singer kicked off her short tour of the United Kingdom at the O2 Academy Brixton , with The Guardian giving the tour opener four stars out of five, going on to say “The show probably could have benefitted from a little dressing, but it’s a credit to Banks’s talent that she can carry the atmosphere of an academy on her tiny shoulders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In an era of elaborate multimillion dollar pop tours, Banks takes music back to its raw elements. All she needs is a mic and a stage.”

The tour is the first time Banks has performed in the United Kingdom since 2019, when the maligned artist took to the stage at Electric Brixton around a time media scrutiny against the performer was reaching its peak.

Azealia Banks performs for fans during Splendour in the Grass on July 25, 2015 in Byron Bay, Australia. | Getty Images

It was around this time period that Banks was known for her provocative social media presence, frequently engaging in online feuds and making inflammatory comments. She targeted various celebrities and public figures, including Lizzo , Lana Del Rey and others, which sparked backlash.

Meanwhile the topic of her “ spiritual rituals ” were brought up after she posted a video on social media that showed her digging up and boiling the remains of her dead cat. Many people found the video disturbing, and she was widely criticised for it. Banks claimed the act was part of a spiritual ritual, but it led to further public outrage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while there has been some calm behind-the-scenes so far with Banks, her performances have been anything but calm; but where is Banks performing this week and are their tickets still available to see her on one of her rare UK performances?

Where is Azealia Banks performing during her 2024 UK tour?

Azealia Banks’ UK tour continues this week with performances at the following venues on the following dates:

Are there still tickets available to see Azaelia Banks on her 2024 UK tour?

There are still a limited number of tickets to see Azaelia Banks performing in the UK this week; for the shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester, tickets are available now through Ticketmaster UK .

Meanwhile, tickets for Banks’ show at Leeds’ Stylus have officially sold out through Ticketweb however a waitlist is available in the event some tickets are returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Azealia Banks perform on the first night of her 2024 UK tour?

Rapper Azealia Banks performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. | Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella

Azealia Banks’ “Back To The Union Jack” UK tour kicked off in London’s O2 Academy in Brixton on Friday September 13 2024; according to Setlist.FM , this is what she performed and potentially what other fans can expect during the remainder of her tour.

F**k Him All Night

new bottega

Fierce

Van Vogue

Liquorice

1991

Treasure Island

Esta noche

Queen of Clubs

BBD

Heavy Metal and Reflective

The Big Big Beat

Pyrex Princess

Anna Wintour

212

Are you going to see Azaelia Banks on the last of her remaining UK tour dates, or have you already seen the “212” performance live as part of her current tour? Let us know your thoughts and feelings on the matter by leaving a comment down below.