Sculpture exhibition near Wray

Clearbeck garden, near Wray, has been invaded by an amazing collection of wild creatures, says Peter Osborne of Clearbeck Arts.

They are resin sculptures, the work of Marjan Wouda, the North West artist born in the Netherlands.

Wherever you wander in the garden you find them not statuesque and still but positively active.

There is a goose hissing at you from the undergrowth, a giant crab crawling out of the two-acre lake, where real geese have just reared five goslings, and a pair of dogs scampering across the lawn.

Clearbeck garden is open to the public under the National Gardens Scheme at Spring Bank Holiday, May 27 and 28 and also on Sundays June 24 and July 1. Open from 11am-5pm, the day out will be completed by tea and delicious cakes served for local charities.