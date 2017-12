An exhibition which looks at how a piece of information can quickly dissolve and be forgotten is now open.

Paul Kondras opens ‘Little Man Your Time Has Arrived’ at Hothouse, Devonshire Road, Morecambe on January 13.

“Impressions, fragments, memories of places,” said Paul.

“How often has one seen a gem, an oddity, a surprise, a piece of information, an idea only for it to dissolve in the memory and be forgotten?”

It runs until mid February, weekdays from 10am-5pm.