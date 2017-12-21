Morecambe poetry society to hold open mic night

The Morecambe & Lunesdale Poetry Society will host an open mic night at the Palatine.

The event will take place every third Wednesday of the month from the second floor of the Palantine starting on Wednesday January 17 at 8.30pm.

The venue will be hosted by Bryan Griffin aka ‘LaGrif’, an author and performing poet who has been featured on TV and radio in the UK and USA.

Admission will be free.

The society is also calling for poets to enter their poetry in a M&LPS poetry anthology.

All those interested in entering can contact the society via email mandlpoetrysociety@aol.co.uk or speak to Bryan at January’s open mic.

Society membership is free, just email the above for details.