Joint art exhibitions in Lancaster

Two arts organisations have co-ordinated their opening events to give everyone a chance to see two exhibitions in one night.

This Friday (May 11), from 6pm to 9 pm, GRAFT a new art project, will launch their exhibition in Unit 2, St Nicolas Arcade, which runs until May 20.

King Street Studios, 5a King Street, opposite Waterstones are launching their exhibition Steady State, at their studio which is on until June 2. Both organisations are offering workshops after the preview night, so there is a chance to get involved in making art and meet the artists too.

Prize-winning graduate Louis Bennett (pictured) has his family home in Lancaster, and textile artist James Fox lives and works in the city. Call 07743 238663 for more information.