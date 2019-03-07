Dance and theatre comes to The Dukes

Dance, theatre, poignant storytelling and spellbinding music combine in a unique performance at Lancaster’s Dukes theatre this March.

Half Of Me is a modern story told through classical South Asian dance.

Swati Dance Company will use often unheard stories of young people born through Assisted Reproductive Technologies to inspire their performance on March 29.

Half Of Me, which is based on Satinder Kaur Chohan’s play of the same title, also reflects a similar storyline about motherhood from a famous Indian epic, Mahabharata.

Swati Dance Company, who were last seen at The Dukes in September, are a South Asian Dance Company based in the North West.

They aim to make the Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam more accessible to wider audiences including young people and families.

Tickets priced £10/£8 concessions are available from The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.