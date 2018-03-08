Children’s event at Heysham library is spot on

A new season of arts events will visit Lancashire’s rural venues and libraries this spring.

Spot On Lancashire’s season features 26 events from 12 different companies.

The shows have been brought to the county through the Rural Touring Dance Initiative, a three year project, supported by Arts Council England, to make and tour dance performances in rural areas.

For children, The Bone Ensemble bring “Where’s My Igloo Gone”, an extraordinary journey across an arctic world, at Heysham Library, March 27 at 1.15pm.

Speaking ahead of the season, Spot On Lancashire’s Lyndsey Wilson said: “We’re extremely excited to be able to bring such a high-quality and varied programme to Lancashire this spring, starting with a week of Rural Touring Dance Initiative performances.

“There really is something for everyone and you can expect the warmest of welcomes from our volunteer promoters wherever you go.”

“It’ll be lovely to welcome back Canadian artist Rebecca Perry and Manchester based Box of Tricks after such successful tours in previous seasons here in Lancashire. We can’t wait to get started!”

For more information about any of the shows, details on how to buy tickets or to see the full Spot On spring season, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.

Contact Heysham library for more information on the event there on March 27 on 0300 123 6703.