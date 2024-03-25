Young star set to return to St Michael's Church next month
St Michael's Church, Ashton is delighted to announce that Dominic Downs will be returning to give a piano recital next month
Twenty-year-old Dominic, a Royal Northern College of Music student, gave an outstanding recital last September. He now returns with a new programme including Debussy's Clair de Lune and sonatas by Grieg and Haydn.
He’s popular in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and his performances have been described as 'assured and mature genuine musical appreciation'.
Braodcaster Dave Guest said: 'I've heard Dominic perform several times and have been greatly impressed. He has a wide repertoire of Styles which he performs with great skill.”
Dominic will perform on a Bosendorfer grand piano ideally suited to the church's acoustics.