Young people have their say on the music industry at More Music in Morecambe

Grounded is a week of inspiration, music, debate, masterclasses and gigs exploring environmental issues and sustainable creative career pathways in the North West.
More Music’s Youth Programmes manager said: “All the events in the programme have been organised by young people. We have some leading experts in the field coming to the discussion day on Wednesday July 13 and we welcome everyone to come and join the conversation at 1pm.”
Across the week More Music will welcome a range of special guest speakers including: Elbow co-founder and lecturer Richard Jupp, journalist, TV & radio presenter, musician and author John Robb, Baz Mills from Massive Wagons, Holly Ross from The Lovely Eggs, Terri Chapman from Rock People Management and many more.
Visit More Music’s website here or call 01524 831997.