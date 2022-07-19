Yorkshire Silent Film Festival brings Hitchcock’s first thriller to Morecambe Winter Gardens

The event, which takes place on Sunday July 24 at 7pm, is set to be an electrifying evening in one of the North’s most atmospheric buildings.

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog was Alfred Hitchcock’s first thriller, released in 1927, and based on a novel about the Jack the Ripper murders. It’s a gripping tale of mystery, jealousy and suspense, which will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film has a special connection to Morecambe through its star, the matinee idol Ivor Novello. Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Chair of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, will introduce the show and reveal the surprising story of the relationship between Novello and the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Best, artistic director of Yorkshire Silent Film Festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

A specially-created live musical accompaniment will add to the Hitchcockian atmosphere. The live score will be performed by expert improvising musicians Liz Hanks on cello, Jonny Best on piano and Morecambe’s Ben McCabe on percussion.

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival’s 2022 programme at Morecambe Winter Gardens will continue with another event scheduled for November, details will be released soon.

Chair of Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, Professor Vanessa Toulmin, said: “We’re thrilled to have a regular programme of live-scored films at Morecambe Winter Gardens as part of our 125th anniversary celebrations and this will no doubt be another unforgettable show. Morecambe has a fascinating entertainment heritage and I can’t wait to share the story of Ivor Novello’s links to the town.”

Tickets are priced at £12.50 and under from here or Morecambe & Lancaster Visitor Information Centres.

The Lodger.

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival at Morecambe Winter Gardens. Picture by Ginny Koppenhol Photography.