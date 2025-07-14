Your next challenger for Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship will be decided on tonight's WWE Raw

Five WWE superstars will fight in a gruelling marathon on this evening’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

For the victor - a chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the loser? Exhaustion.

But who will be in the gauntlet this evening, what time is WWE Raw on in the UK tonight and what happened to Seth Rollins on Saturday Night’s Main Event?

The fallout from Evolution 2025 will no doubt be felt during this evening’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, but perhaps the only match announced will have tongues wagging.

After Gunther successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Bill Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, a new challenger is set to be revealed through a gruelling gauntlet match with several of the company’s biggest names vying for their shot at SummerSlam 2025.

But will we find out any more about Seth Rollins’ current involvement in the WWE product going forwards? The current Money In The Bank holder was thought to be the more likely candidate to take on 'The Ring General' at the next big PLE – but after what unfolded on Saturday, there seems to be a ‘scramble’ regarding what to do going forwards. More about that below.

So, who is going to face off for a chance at a title shot come SummerSlam 2025, and why are plans involving Seth Rollins currently in the air? Here’s your preview and UK start time for this evening’s WWE Monday Night Raw on July 14, 2025.

What has been announced for the July 14 2025 episode of WWE Raw?

A new number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship will be decided on this evening's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix. | WWE

Gauntlet match to determine the number 1 contender to the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025

Though only one match as of writing has been confirmed for WWE Raw this evening, the stakes couldn’t be any higher as five men compete for the chance of challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

The Gauntlet Match format means two competitors start, and when one is eliminated, another enters, continuing until only one man remains, meaning that not only is immense skill required but also incredible stamina and strategic thinking.

After his victory over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend, LA Knight is one of the contenders taking part in tonight’s gauntlet, with CM Punk, Bron Breakker, former champion Jey Uso and Penta all have a chance for a shot at the coveted title on the Raw brand.

What time is WWE Raw starting in the United Kingdom this week?

The WWE is once again broadcasting during its regular time, meaning a late one/early one for fans. Netflix will air the episode live from 1am BST on July 15 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast.

Is Seth Rollins really injured after Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Perhaps the biggest story emanating out of a busy weekend of wrestling for the WWE is the injury that occurred to Seth Rollins during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During the match, Rollins attempted to perform a springboard moonsault to land on his feet in the middle of the ring. But after completing the move, he quickly started showing concern for his knee - leading to what wrestling commentators believe was finishing the match early “on the fly.”

Speaking about the potential injury during the post-WWE Evolution press conference, COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented that Rollins’ injury is ‘a little bit inconclusive’ and the company are expected to get an answer by today (July 14 2025.)

He advised that an MRI will be undertaken “and hope for the best,” adding that after that information is obtained, they’ll ‘see where we can go with that.”

That has not stopped some maintaining this is part of an elaborate ‘work’ (storyline), however wrestling fans are concerned due to Rollins having previously been out for an extended amount of time after injuring his knee previously.

Rollins suffered a significant knee injury (torn ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus) at a live event in November 2015, which forced him to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and miss WrestleMania 32 in 2016, prompting the concerns from wrestling fans about his current status.

Who do you think will win this evening’s gauntlet match and go on to challenge Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Make your predictions head of this evening’s episode of WWE Raw by leaving a comment down below.