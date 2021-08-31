Win Rudimental tickets for Lancaster's Highest Point festival

Highest Point, Lancashire’s biggest open-air music festival, is set to welcome 35,000 ticket-holders for four days of fun-filled musical performances from some of the music industry’s biggest names next weekend.

Originally set to take place in May 2020, the festival will now be held on Thursday September 2 to Sunday September 5 in the grounds of Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

Guests can expect to see more than 100 artists across six stages over the course of the weekend, with a dedicated family day, plus a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on site.

The festival boasts its biggest, impressively diverse line-up yet, with over 50 acts already announced including indie icons James, Brit & Ivor Novello award winner Rag‘n’Bone Man, chart star Becky Hill, Brit and MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter Ella Eyre, British electronic music band Clean Bandit, chart topping Rudimental, Drum n Bass heavyweigh and many more.

There has also been a new Sunday night event added, with Rick Astley and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to headline with the support of the Cuban Brothers.

For the first time ever, the huge event is extending its run to include the Thursday night when festival favourites James will be taking to the stage.

Revellers on the Friday can expect to see world class DJ sets from the likes of Rudimental, Wilkinson and Crazy P Soundsystem, plus high energy vocals from Becky Hill and Ella Eyre, progressive-house kings 3D (Dave Seaman, Darren Emerson & Danny Howells), Sam Divine and tastemaker Monki, whilst Ibiza party starters Do Not Sleep have their own stage with Richy Ahmed headlining.

