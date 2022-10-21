A theatre-goer from Lytham said: “it’s very clever with the storytelling. The new girl is very balletic and then it almost turns into a polka. It’s brilliant”

The story takes place in Argentina where, we are told, the tango became a popular way for poor young men to impress the ladies.

The girls strut about in a dimly lit cobbled street, as they are swept off their feet in this dramatic love story.

Tango Passions starring Vincent Simone and Paula Duarte

One viewer said: “We really enjoyed it. We’ve seen him with Flavia [Cacace] before, we saw that here too. It’s very different to anything he’s done before.”

Simone has two leading ladies – world class tango specialist, Paula Duarte, and Victoria Martin - a former lead dancer in Burn The Floor.

They are both captivating, and Duarte’s ballet training really brings something very special to the show.

Wistful balletic romance meets vampish seduction as the love rivals fight for Simone’s gaze.

Daring lifts and intricate foot play are made to look effortless, and the live violin adds authenticity.

And everyone is dressed to impress – sharp suits, decadent corsetry, and a showstopping red dress that shimmers with every movement.

Another viewer said: “It’s great, it’s a typical Argentine Tango show. I have seen one on Sky Arts with my husband, and he loved it so here we are. And having it on a Sunday afternoon is a really good idea.”

