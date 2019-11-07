Wham! tribute act arrives at The Platform in Morecambe

The best of WHAM! tribute act arrives at The Platform in November.

The show features the very best of George, Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie.

It’s been 37 years since George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed one of the most enduring pop groups of the 80s.

In four short years WHAM! sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and eleven top ten hits.

They featured in the Live Aid concert of 1985 and were the first western pop group to ever tour in China.

Their impact and influence on the 80s era and music today cannot be over-emphasised.

The Best of WHAM! show includes all those hits, a few B side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.

This brand new concert show stars Ben Evans, performing as George Michael.

Ben started his career at the age of eight performing in roles including Gavroche in Les Miserables, plus both the roles of Oliver and The Artful Dodger in Oliver!

His career has continued with appearances in a host of TV programmes including lead roles in: Casualty, Teachers, Waking The Dead and most notably, creating the role of Charlie Jenkins in BBC Wales hit comedy High Hopes which he starred in for six seasons.

On top of that he has performed in West End performances that include Mamma Mia! as well as the role of Sam Wise Gamgee in The Lord Of The Rings.

The show at The Platform starts at 8pm on Friday November 15.