The city was buzzing as thousands descended on the city for the 12th edition of the festival, with more than 200 acts performing live at more than 50 venues.

It was a proud showcase for the city, with a diverse mix of performers drawing excited crowds to historic city landmarks including Lancaster Castle and the Priory, as well as packed city centre shops, pubs and squares.

These were some of the scenes as the city enjoyed a long weekend of music, dance and merriment.

1. wgar-lanc music festival9-nw.JPG Drumming group Batala perform at Dalton Square Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. wgar-lanc music festival20-nw.JPG Members of Lancaster Lindy Circle held a dance workshop and performance with members of the audience at Market Square Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. wgar-lanc music festival11-nw.JPG Drumming group Batala perform at Dalton Square Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. wgar-lanc music festival16-nw.JPG Members of Lancaster Lindy Circle held a dance workshop and performance with members of the audience at Market Square Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales