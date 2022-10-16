News you can trust since 1837
Weekend of song, dance and merriment at Lancaster Music Festival 2022

Music lovers came together to celebrate their love of song and dance as the Lancaster Music Festival took over the city this weekend.

By Matthew Calderbank
36 minutes ago

The city was buzzing as thousands descended on the city for the 12th edition of the festival, with more than 200 acts performing live at more than 50 venues.

It was a proud showcase for the city, with a diverse mix of performers drawing excited crowds to historic city landmarks including Lancaster Castle and the Priory, as well as packed city centre shops, pubs and squares.

These were some of the scenes as the city enjoyed a long weekend of music, dance and merriment.

Drumming group Batala perform at Dalton Square

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Members of Lancaster Lindy Circle held a dance workshop and performance with members of the audience at Market Square

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Drumming group Batala perform at Dalton Square

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Members of Lancaster Lindy Circle held a dance workshop and performance with members of the audience at Market Square

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

