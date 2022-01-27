Viennese concert at The Platform in Morecambe

As always, the concert has a number of the Strauss family works, however, this year, it is celebrating Austro-Hungarian composer and conductor Franz Lehar’s 150th anniversary by including a number of songs from his operetta cycle: Paganini, Count of Luxemburg, Friederike and Giudita, which will be sung by its guest artist, award-winning soprano soloist Natasha Page, who is supported by the Philip and Dorothy Green Award for Young Artists.

Lancaster’s Turning Point Theatre Arts makes a welcome return and will be dancing to the Folies Bergere March by Paul Lincke and Eduard Strauss’s Bahn Frei polka, as well as the Blue Danube Waltz and Radetszky March as choreographed by director, Gail Johnstone. The orchestra will also be performing a rare Waldteufel Waltz Tourjours oa Jamais and an exciting von Suppe overture, Das Modell, but even more rare Valse de la Reine to complete the celebrations. The concert is on January 30 at 3pm. Tickets are £16 (free for accompanied child), from The Platform Box Office on Central Drive, telephone 01524 582803/582808 or visit here