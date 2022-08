Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mythical creatures put on a spectacular show on Wednesday August 10 2022, performing somersaults and waving at children in the crowd.

Visitors were treated to the live show, after a full look around the Sea Life Centre with pirate tour guides and interactive banter.

The show returns to the attraction on Blackpool Promenade on August 24, and runs every 15 minutes from 3 - 5pm.

Mermaid show at Blackpool Sea Life Centre

