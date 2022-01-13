Variety show at Lancaster Grand to raise money for Bay Hospitals Charity
A variety show at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre tomorrow, Friday, will raise money for Bay Hospitals Charity.
Parents Kira and Dan Tyrrell are hosting the show in gratitude for the care given to premature babies Willow and Dakota, born at Royal Lancaster Infirmary in June 2020.
Money raised by the event will fund the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.
The variety show takes place at 7pm, tomorrow Friday, January 14.
Tickets costing £10, are on sale at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/charity-night-for-the-royal-lancaster-infirmary-nicu/.
Call the box office on 01524 64695.