Tik Tok blog header

TikTok having set many musical trends, we look at this year's most popular songs on the increasingly popular digital platform.

New research reveals all the UK’s highest charting viral TikTok songs of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study carried out by Slingo looked at the highest trending songs on TikTok in the last year and analysed a variety of factors to establish if the platform's prowess influences song success.

Highest charting Tik Tok song was Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo (photo: Getty Images)

Most Popular

Here are the highest charting TikTok songs in the UK ranked by song, artist, number of weeks in the chart and top position ...

"good 4 u"; Olivia Rodrigo; 60; 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One Kiss"; Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa; 58; 1

"Bad Habits"; Ed Sheeran; 50; 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Sheeran had big Tik Tok hit with Bad Habits (photo: Getty Images)

"Grace Kelly"; Mika; 49; 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" (from Encanto); Encanto Cast; 24; 1

"Running Up That Hill"; Kate Bush; 23; 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Drivers licence"; Olivia Rodrigo; 22; 1

"As It Was"; Harry Styles; 14; 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Afraid To Feel"; LF SYSTEM; 6; 1.

Nine viral TikTok videos climbed their way to the number one spot on the UK Official Charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Rodrigo had two songs go viral on TikTok.

The first “good 4 u” went viral due to its resemblance to an old Paramore song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second was her debut single “drivers licence”.

Disney movie Encanto’s song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also trended extremely well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was used in almost one million TikTok tracks and made it number one on UK charts.

We also saw Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” hit number one in the charts nearly 40 years after its release, beating its initial release ranked third spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” also made its way to number one for several weeks, just as the artist attended Venice Film Festival for premier of his new movie “Don’t Worry Darling”.

Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran were also among artists that made their way up to number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viral TikTok songs with the biggest chart increase were "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals, "Mama Said" by Lukas Graham, "Need To Know" by Doja Cat and "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush.

The song with the biggest change in original chart ranking is “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, which peaked at 63 during its initial release in the charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the most surprising songs to make the list was Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.