World Champion Fury, who lives in Morecambe, is fighting for the first time since coming out of retirement following his sensational knock-out win over Dillian Whyte in April.

Here’s everything you need to know about the heavyweight clash ...

When is it and what time does the fight start?

Tyson Fury takes on fellow Brit Derek Chisora this weekend

The fight is this Saturday, December 3. The main card will start at 6pm with the ring walks for the main event due to start around 9.15pm.

Where is the fight being held?

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Are there any belts at stake?

The Gypsy King is putting his WBC heavyweight belt on the line. The other belts in the division all belong to Oleksandr Usyk, who took them off Anthony Joshua in September last year and then defended them against the Brit in the rematch three months ago.

Have Fury and Chisora fought before?

Yes, they have fought twice before in 2007 and 2011 with Fury coming out on top on both occasions. In 2007 Fury won by unanimous decision and in 2011 Chisora was retired by his corner at the end of the 10th round.

Are tickets still available for the fight?

Yes, there are tickets available from £64.95 on the ticketmaster website.

Is it on TV?

The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

How much is it to watch on TV?

The pay-per-view event costs £26.95.

Is it on the radio?

Yes, blow-by-blow commentary will be live on talkSPORT.

Who is the favourite to win?

Unbeaten Fury is a clear favourite at odds of 1/25 with Betway. If you fancy a punt on the underdog, you can get Chisora at 9/1.

What’s next for the winner?

The winner will hold the WBC heavyweight belt and could look to complete the collection with the other belts held by Usyk. Fury has aready called out Usyk and Anthony Joshua, but both prospective scraps were mired in red tape and shelved. Fury is still expecting to face Usyk next year, providing he beats Del Boy. If Chisora wins he could also pursue Usyk, who has beaten him once before, or he could decided to hang up his gloves on a winning note as a world champion after a long and hard career.

Tale of the tape …

Tyson Fury

Age: 34

Height: 6ft 9ins

Weight: 264.8lbs

Reach: 85inches

Professional record: Fights 33 – Won 32 Lost 0 Drawn 1

Derek Chisora

Age: 38

Height: 6ft 2ins

Weight: 258.25lbs

Reach: 74inches

Professional record: Fights 45 – Won 33 Lost 12 Drawn 0

Who is on the undercard?

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena - Heavyeight

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk - Lightweight

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky - Light Heavyweight

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti - Featherweight

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez - Super Featherweight

