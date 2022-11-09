Two ballet companies set to perform fairy tale classics at Lancaster Grand

Ballet Theatre UK visit Lancaster Grand next year with a stunning live dance retelling of the French novel written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve, Beauty and The

Beast.

Inspired by the original fairy tale, dancers take the stage for a magical performance inspired by one of the most enchanting love stories of all time.

Set to a stunning classical score this production will showcase new choreography by Artistic Director, Christopher Moore, as well as feature new sets and costumes created especially for this production.

Beauty and The Beast is the perfect treat for all the family at the start of a new year! Sunday,January 15 2023 with performances at 2pm and 7pm.

Lancaster Grand Theatre will be welcoming the internationally acclaimed Ukrainian National Ballet next year for a special production of another Tchaikovsky masterpiece- Sleeping

Beauty.

The Ukrainian National Ballet’s costumes and stage sceneries are hand made by the best masters in the workshops of the Odessa and Kiev National Theatres of Opera and Ballet”.

They have achieved international success performing throughout the USA and Canada, as well as successfully touring in their homeland of Ukraine and throughout all of Europe and Asia. Thursday, June 22 2023 at 7.30pm.