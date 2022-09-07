Treasure Island sails to The Dukes in Lancaster

Laced with a whole host of contemporary comedic twists, including an unusual motley crew of pirates, a parrot called Alexa (straight from the Amazon), a certain white bearded fish finger tycoon and a mermaid we’re sure you’ll never forget, this is Treasure Island as you’ve never seen it before.

Nick Bunt from Le Navet Bete said: “Robert Louis Stevenson’s original tale had always been one in the back of our minds; the characters and narrative give us so much to work with, to create an immensely fun, true to the story (ish!), larger-than-life world to play with and put our own hilariously chaotic spin on.”