Treasure Island sails to The Dukes in Lancaster

Performed with just a cast of four, Le Navet Bete bring their version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale, Treasure Island, to The Dukes in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:31 pm

Laced with a whole host of contemporary comedic twists, including an unusual motley crew of pirates, a parrot called Alexa (straight from the Amazon), a certain white bearded fish finger tycoon and a mermaid we’re sure you’ll never forget, this is Treasure Island as you’ve never seen it before.

Nick Bunt from Le Navet Bete said: “Robert Louis Stevenson’s original tale had always been one in the back of our minds; the characters and narrative give us so much to work with, to create an immensely fun, true to the story (ish!), larger-than-life world to play with and put our own hilariously chaotic spin on.”

Suitable for ages 7+ and their families.

A cast of four perform Treasure Island at The Dukes in Lancaster. Picture by Matt Austin.

    Treasure Island comes to The Dukes from September 22-25.

    Call the box office tel: 01524 598500.

    A swashbuckling pirate in Treasure Island at The Dukes in Lancaster. Picture by Matt Austin.
    One of the cast of Treasure Island which will be performed at The Dukes in Lancaster.
    Ho ho ho and a bottle of rum! Treasure Island comes to The Dukes in Lancaster. Picture by Matt Austin.
    A swashbuckling pirate in Treasure Island which will be performed at The Dukes in Lancaster. Picture by Matt Austin.
