Totally roarsome dinosaur talks in Lancaster for Dinofest

Well, that’s exactly what palaeontologists call their day job.

Join Lancaster City Museums during Dinofest and meet two of Britain's most eminent palaeontologists, Dr Dean Lomax and Dr Jeremy Lockwood, to learn about their incredible discoveries.

Both scientists have featured on national television recently for their amazing for dino-discoveries and on Saturday July 16 they will be giving two talks each at 11am and 2pm at the Storey.

Palaeontologists working on the Ichthyosaur skeleton found at Rutland Water August 26 2021. Picture by Matthew Power Photography.

Dinosaurs on Your Doorstep: Discovering British Dinosaurs with Dr Dean Lomax, renowned palaeontologist, author, and TV presenter. Dr Lomax will take us on a journey through millions of years, revealing the fantastic dinosaurs that once called Britain home.Hunting Dragons: 5 New Dinosaurs on the Isle of Wight with Dr Jeremy Lockwood. In the last two years, five new and amazing species of dinosaurs have been recognised on the Isle of Wight. Hear about some of the most significant paleontological discoveries of our lifetime.

Each of the talks are suitable for children and Dr Lomax will be signing copies of his books, 'Prehistoric Pets, Locked in Time' and 'Dinosaurs: 10 Things You Should Know', after his talks.

Dr Lomax’s talks are £5 for adults and £2 for children. Dr Lockwood’s talks are £3 for adults and children are free.

Book for these two amazing family-friendly talks at the Visitor Information Centre at the Storey in person, or online here

Jeremy Lockwood collecting on the Isle of Wight beaches.