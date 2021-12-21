Three day music festival to be held at Leighton Hall in Carnforth next year

Leighton Hall in Carnforth is the setting for a brand new music festival.

Festival founders are excited to announce that as the dust will be settling in Williamson Park they will be busy setting up for Leighton Live, a musical extravaganza on the weekend of June 3-5 at Leighton Hall near Carnforth.

Leighton Live Festival will be three days of live music in the beautiful grounds of the Leighton Hall estate in Carnforth to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.