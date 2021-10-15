Threads Through Creation exhibition at Lancaster Priory

Textile artist, Jacqui Parkinson with her Threads Through Creation exhibition which can be seen at Lancaster Priory until November 3.

Twelve huge spectacular panels – 8ft high, as wide as 11ft, and consisting of 8m stitches – will adorn the historic church until November 3.

They re-imagine the days of creation described in the book of Genesis at the start of the bible.

Threads Through Creation is a tour de force of stitching by textile artist, Jacqui Parkinson and has taken her almost three years to complete.

Textile artist, Jacqui Parkinson, with one of the huge Threads Through Creation panels she has produced.

Lancaster Priory is only the second church in the UK to welcome the exhibition during a national tour which began at Salisbury Cathedral.

Designed to be attractive for visitors of all ages to see, Threads Through Creation includes some fun touches to discover.

Starting with dramatic and stark designs, the story unfolds across the increasingly colourful panels.

Jacqui, who was born in Manchester and now lives in Devon, uses an unusual and probably unique technique to create her work.

A dog tries to talk to a monkey, just one of the fun touches to be discovered among the 12 huge panels produced by Jacqui Parkinson for Threads Through Creation at Lancaster Priory until November 3.

Her starting point are antique bedsheets which she quilts and then paints with fabric dyes.

She then overlays these with layers of silk, stitches them together in a thick black thread, using a free motion sewing machine which all allows her to building up a drawing line-upon-line .

The dyes and silks combine to create a complex and vibrant background for the appliquéed work on top.

The result can be extraordinarily complex when you look close up.

Threads Through Creation is the first exhibition at Lancaster Priory since pandemic restrictions were lifted and the first since the new vicar was inducted.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to have this lovely exhibition here,” said the Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders.

“As the evenings draw in, Threads Through Creation should give visitors a real lift. It’s a fun and inspiring exhibition which everyone will treasure and enjoy.”

The spectacular and detailed panels can be viewed Monday-Saturday, 9am-4pm.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.