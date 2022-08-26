Thousands expected to flock to Morecambe's Vintage by the Sea festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vintage by the Sea is back after a Covid enforced absence and is still THE best free vintage festival in the UK, according to its co-founder and Morecambe-born designer, Wayne Hemingway.

“A lot has changed in these past few years but Morecambe still has its beautiful Victorian Promenade and the views across the Bay are just as stunning.

Miss this year’s Vintage by the Sea and miss the chance to enjoy one of the most uplifting weekend experiences on offer,” said Wayne.

The Vintage Bike Ride returns to Vintage by the Sea on September 3.

Preparations are almost complete for the festival which takes place on September 3 and 4 and local residents have already had a taste of what’s new for 2002 thanks to Destination Morecambe, a photographic exhibition which has been running in Brucciani’s art deco café.

The festival, produced by Morecambe-based art and culture company, Deco Publique in partnership with Lancaster City Council, will be packed full of music, dancing, street theatre, cinema, food, fashion, enticing markets and all the fun of the fair.

There’ll also be plenty of opportunities for festivalgoers to participate at a variety of family friendly workshops offering seaside crafts, printmaking, collage, leatherworking and lots more. There’s even pop up dance classes.

Cyclists can take part in the Vintage Bike Ride from the Midland Hotel to the Venus and Cupid statue and back on the Saturday morning of the festival, a chance to show off a classic racer, ‘sit up & beg’, or Sixties shopper with prizes for the best vintage bikes and cyclewear on display.

Glam up for the Torch Club Ball at the Midland Hotel during Vintage by the Sea.

And it’s hoped that artists will be so inspired by the exciting sights of the festival that they’ll take part in the Rapid Painting Competition on the Saturday, open to all ages and abilities. Entrants must bring their own materials and can find full set up details and information on prizes plus can register in advance on the festival website or just turn up on the day.

Artist, Hannah Fox has been commissioned by Deco Publique to explore Morecambe’s seaside view, its history and its potential future in the new work – What you looking at? Festivalgoers are invited to help her gather a collection of vistas, scenes and images, and should visit the Red Caravan at the back of the Midland Hotel to find cameras, maps and postcards to capture Morecambe as they see it.

Visitors still with enough energy to dance the night away have opportunities at The Midland’s Torch Club Ball or the After Party with veteran Hacienda DJ, Dave Haslam on the Saturday. Both these events are ticketed and must be booked in advance.

Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member for arts, culture, leisure and wellbeing, Coun Sandra Thornberry, said: “We're delighted to be welcoming Vintage by the Sea back to Morecambe this year for what is sure to be a highlight of the district's events calendar.

Shop till you drop at Vintage by the Sea this September.

The event is of great benefit to the local economy, welcoming more than 30,000 people in 2019, and we are confident that we will continue to build on this success.”

Vintage by the Sea events takes place in and around the Midland Hotel, Promenade Gardens, the Winter Gardens and The Platform.

Join Anthony and Steph at a pop-up dance lesson during Vintage by the Sea.