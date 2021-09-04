The South - featuring members of The Beautiful South - play King George's Hall, Blackburn

The South

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to live music around the world for most of 2020/21, it is with a huge sigh and with many fingers crossed that The South can get back on the road and do what they do best - perform the songs of The Beautiful South.

The South are an impressive nine-piece band which features former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.

Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, this live band have spent 11 years touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of these treasured songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few choice South originals. These songs span an impressive 18 year career starting way back in 1989.

The South are:

Alison Wheeler (Vocals), Gaz Birtles (Vocals), Phil Barton (Guitars), Steve Nutter (Bass), Dave Anderson (Drums), Karl Brown (Percussion), Gareth John (Trumpet), Su Robinson (Sax), Andy Price (Keys).