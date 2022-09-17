The Magic of Motown comes to Lancaster Grand

Come celebrate with everyone, as they are coming out to start off a chain reaction and take everyone on a musical journey with the biggest Motown party of the year.

Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as the cast go down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many many more.

Magic of Motown

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrate the sound of a generation and Reach Out for – The Magic of Motown!

Tickets for The Magic of Motown cost £27 and the show starts at 7.30pm.