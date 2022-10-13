On Tuesday (October 11), organisers announced that The Last Choir Singing Competition 2023 was now open to all junior school choirs in Lancashire.

Each school that enters the competition will attend heats which will take place in March 2023.

During the heats, each choir will sing a set song followed by a song of their choice, which will be judged by three independent judges, all of whom are experts in the music industry.

The Last Choir Singing Competition 2023 is now open to all Lancashire junior schools, pictured are the 2022 winners Norbreck Primary Academy.

Winners from the heats will go through to the Grand Finale, which will be held at King Georges Hall, Blackburn in June 2023.

The Grand Finale winners will then receive a day in a professional recording studio, where they will be able to record their winning songs, with cash prizes of £250 and £150 for second and third place respectively.

Last year Norbreck Primary Academy from Thornton Cleveleys, took the winning trophy home, in the first competition since the pandemic.

Following last year’s finale, local businessman George Critchley, who founded The Last Choir Singing in 2015, said: “It was so wonderful to see the competition back following COVID. It was great to get back to the heats in March and the Grand Finale was just magnificent. We are already excited to start planning the 2023 competition.”