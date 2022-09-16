After a very long break this is the UK premier of the Crown Ballet who are from Moldova.

Swan Lake is one of Tchaikovsky’s best works, featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breath-taking dance.

It is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odilie, who resemble each other so strikingly one can easily be mistaken for the other.

Swan Lake ballet comes to Lancaster Grand.

It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting.

When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman, he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

Swan Lake is full of mystery and romance and has captured the imagination of generations over the years and it continues to attract worldwide audiences, young and old.

Swan Lake ballet comes to Lancaster Grand. Photo by Alex Pankov.

Join the ballet company at Lancaster Grand Theatre for a wonderful evening out and memories which you will cherish long after the final curtain falls.

There will be an afternoon matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm on Sunday October 30.

Tickets for this production cost standard: £24.00, Concession: £22.00, Children: £17.00 and are available to purchase from the Lancaster Grand Theatre website, here, or can be purchased by contacting the Box Office on 01524 64695.