Summer live big bank holiday bash at Kanteena in Lancaster
The Culture Projekts in Lancaster is a new youth led initiative which aims to introduce aspiring promoters intothe industry of event management.
Following their summer course with masterclasses from industry experts the team have worked alongside the events team at Kanteena in Lancaster and put together a night of live music for all to enjoy.
Along with working in partnership with the refugees from World Community Kitchen to provide the food they have also chosen to raise money for the Team Reece charity.
They would like to invite everyone to their Summer Live Big Bank Holiday Bash, a night of free live music.
The night will include Lancaster’s own 'The Peloton', and playing favourite Oasis hits will be 'Supernova', plus live Reggae, with Geno Eccles from The Voice, and a DJ all night.
The World Kommunity Kitchen will also be there cooking up colourful, tasty food from around the world.
Join them today, Thursday (August 25) at Kanteena, Lancaster at 7pm.