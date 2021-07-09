Summer festival staged by Lancaster dance company will get people moving

Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival on July 24-25 is presented by LPM Dance, founded ten years ago by Helen Gould and George Adams.

George will be performing his show, Oracle, as part of the event funded by Arts Council England.

The festival is the launchpad for Fleetwood Moves and Preston Moves, a weekly series of community dance sessions designed to improve physical and mental health, and promises a medley of entertainment, with dance, live music and even circus.

Expect anything from silent disco to live folk music, from clog dancing to stilt walking.

Among the performers will be YouTube sensation Granny Griggly with her collection of hats and their stories, and the iconic Bush Rush, a Kate Bush-style flash mob with their Wuthering Heights dance routine. There are opportunities to watch an aerial dance artist and take part in an Afro-Brazilian workshop.

“The festival is open to everybody,” said Helen. “We are designed to move, it’s good for our bodies and gives a wonderful sense of wellbeing. Our aim is to provide entertainment and bring people together whatever their ability.”

LPM Dance has particular expertise in using dance to improve health and wellbeing and have specialist training in dance and Parkinson’s Disease, dance and dementia, and dance and movement psychotherapy.

The festival takes place outside the Marine Hall in Fleetwood on July 24 and Avenham Park in Preston on July 25.

Each features four separate sessions running from 12-7pm with audience numbers limited to 30 per session, to ensure Covid-19 safety.

Each session, on the Melodrome stage, includes performances, music, and a workshop with the chance to participate though no pressure will be put on audiences to do so. Sessions are for all ages apart from Oracle which is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus.

Social distancing measures will be in place and people will be encouraged to be tested for Covid before they attend.