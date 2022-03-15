Spellbinding, dark fantasy adaptation of Angela Carter’s The Bloody Chamber to visit Lancaster

The tour comes to Lancaster’s Dukes Theatre on April 8.

An erotic, heady and feminist re-telling of Angela Carter's dark fantasy fairy tales, the production is performed using

aerial circus, visual physical theatre, gothic design and a haunting soundscape.

Award-winning Proteus Theatre will embark on a UK tour this Spring with their lauded adaptation of Angela Carter’s collection of short stories The Bloody Chamber (and Other Stories).

The Bloody Chamber is a visually decadent and surprisingly funny reimagining of some of the most famous folk and fairy tales in Western culture. These are the stories our mothers told us. And all the ones they didn’t dare...

Following a successful run in Worthing last June, this adaptation translates Angela Carter’s fever-dream style to the stage. Step into wonderland with this surreal and poetic fantasy world, empowering women through discussions of sexuality and fearlessness.

Proteus Theatre are working with leading figures in the circus industry to choreograph the piece including Mimbre’s Silvia Fratelli, Charlotte Mooney from Ockham’s Razor and Tamzen Moulding, the Artistic Director of Inverted Theatre.

The Bloody Chamber also features an original soundtrack with musical direction, arrangements and sound design by Max Reinhardt (BBC Radio 3 Late Junction) and original composition by Paul Wild who worked with Proteus on Macbeth.

Director Mary Swan said: “The Reclaim the Night movement started in the late 1970s when Angela Carter was writing The Bloody Chamber, prompted by outrage at the murder of women on Britain’s streets, and that we are still marching in 2022 is a depressing validation of all the warnings contained within these tales.”