The talents displayed are numerous, ranging from graphic illustrations, original paintings and photography to ceramics and marquetry.

There are myriad styles and forms on display with a great range of prices so there really is something for everyone – and you can be assured that your purchase is supporting a local creative person and keeping the money you spend in your community.

The gallery staff are all volunteers, and mostly (but not always) will be one of the gallery exhibitors, so there is often an opportunity to meet one of the creatives and pick up some inside knowledge of the items on display.

This new initiative is the first project of the Carnforth Community Arts and Crafts Limited, a newly formed Community Benefit Society which aims to provide cost-effective gallery space for local artists and creatives and to develop community engagement programs to benefit the wider community.

It is a 'not for profit' organisation so any surplus made is put back into the group’s efforts to improve the wellbeing of the community through engagement with creativity.

So, as well as providing local artists an affordable space to display their creations, the new society will be working to establish a programme of events and workshops promoting arts and crafts in the community.

The society will be working closely with the Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, and is hoping to play an instrumental part in the regeneration of the Carnforth Station buildings and be a catalyst for more businesses to join and thrive.

Junction Gallery is open Tuesdays to Fridays, 10am to 4.30pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

If you are an artist or artisan and wish to exhibit at the Junction Gallery, or even if the wider community engagement initiative interests you, email [email protected]

To keep updated with news about the gallery and wider engagement programmes follow the Junction Gallery Carnforth on Facebook or Instagram.