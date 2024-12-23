Saved from the axe! Spectacular Morecambe light festival will now go ahead in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of Baylight 25 has been secured after an appeal to Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council saw them step in to fill a funding gap in the budget.

It had been feared that the popular light art festival and parade event, planned for the weekend of February 21 to 22 2025, would not take place owing to budget issues, despite a grant offer of £25,00 from Morecambe Town Council.

However, the city and county councils have now agreed to provide additional support, ensuring it can go ahead as expected over the February half-term.

Siân Johnson, chair of Morecambe Sparkle, said: “It’s a great relief the councils have stepped in and provided this support. We have a fabulous event planned including many local artists’ work all ready to sign up and now we can go ahead for February next year.”

Baylight 24 was a big success. Photo by Robin Zahler

The festival’s economic impact study showed that last year’s Baylight festival received 28,000, visitors who spent £460,000 by attending the event in Morecambe.

Lancaster City Council has agreed to provide £15,000 in direct funding as well as ‘in kind’ support equal to £15,000 which will cover costs associated with public safety such as road closure and barriers, while Lancashire County Council has agreed to provide £30,000 in direct funding.

The Baylight festival will now be presented in association with Morecambe Town Council who had already agreed to provide a total of £75,000 in direct funding over the next three years.

Coun Caroline Jackson, city council leader, said: "Baylight has fast become a highlight of Morecambe’s calendar. It is a very special event that brings our community together in celebration of creativity, art, culture, and our stunning coastal landscape.

Baylight 24 was a big success. Photo by Robin Zahler

"I’m delighted that the city council has been able to provide additional support and look forward to seeing the event shine brightly in 2025.”

Coun Aidy Riggott, county council cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "Baylight attracts thousands of visitors into Morecambe town centre and is a much-welcome boost to the local economy.

“Our aim was always to support Baylight to get off the ground so it could become self-sustainable and grow into something much bigger.

“That is still the goal, and we’re delighted to have found a way forward to ensure this special event continues to shine on.

“I would like to add a special thank you to Coun Charlie Edwards for all his work supporting this initiative."

Coun Russell Walsh, Morecambe Town Council chair, said: “Baylight brings measurable benefits to our local economy, fosters a real sense of community spirit through elements such as the street parade, and literally shines a whole new light on our beautiful local environment.

“We are delighted that the two higher tier authorities have followed the town council’s lead in providing substantial support for this key event in Morecambe.”

Baylight 25 will be the third light festival staged by Morecambe Sparkle CIC. In the last two years the February event has received 49,000 visitors and brought £1.7m into the local economy.

Part of Lancaster City Council’s contribution is funded by the UK Government.