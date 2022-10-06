Santa ditches reindeer for Morecambe lifeboat to visit pub on Lancaster Quay
Santa will be ditching his reindeer for Morecambe lifeboat to sail to the Wagon and Horses on St George’s Quay for a special meet and greet event.
Although fully booked for lunchtime dining for the Santa sails in event on Saturday, December 10, you can still experience the magic inside with drinks only, while family band Rock It Man - Lancaster Band are performing and welcoming Santa to the Quay.
There will be free treats for children and it is free entry to meet Father Christmas.
Licensee Bill Johnston said: “We're sure Santa will have time to meet everyone he needs to meet.
"Please don't forget to bring your 'Letter to Santa' to post in our special post-box on the bar - we've been promised that all letters will receive a personal reply from the North Pole.
"Don't forget we'll be raising vital cash for the RNLI Morecambe Lifeboat, so please chip in whatever you can afford on the day.”
The event starts at midday.